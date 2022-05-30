Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Fargo National Cemetery hosting 1st in-person Memorial Day event

Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery holds Memorial Day commemoration
Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery holds Memorial Day commemoration
By Bree Bolin
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo National Cemetery is holding a Memorial Day event on Monday, May 30th at 3 P.M.

Silver star medal and bronze star medal recipient Army Captain Chad Malmberg will give the keynote address.

This will be the first time this event will be in-person, since the opening of the Fargo National Cemetery.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel J. Milete (Mug)
UPDATE: Downtown shooting suspect surrenders to Fargo PD
SD man facing charges after a crash that killed two people
Authorities say two small helicopters collided over a ranch in South Texas and killed two men.
Fargo motorcyclist dies in crash with crop sprayer near Bismarck
Man found dead outside GF apartment building; Identity still unknown
Two recovering after shooting in Karlstad, MN

Latest News

FILE - using sandbags to prevent flooding
“Spirit of the Sandbagger” Archway in Downtown to start their light display
Road closed
Road repairs continue in Fargo
A man seen playing the trumpet as folks gathered to honor those who lost their lives in service...
Fleet Farm is teaming up with “Taps For Veterans”
Headstones at the Black Hills National Cemetery lined with flags.
Memorial Day events around the valley