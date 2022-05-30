Fargo National Cemetery hosting 1st in-person Memorial Day event

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo National Cemetery is holding a Memorial Day event on Monday, May 30th at 3 P.M.

Silver star medal and bronze star medal recipient Army Captain Chad Malmberg will give the keynote address.

This will be the first time this event will be in-person, since the opening of the Fargo National Cemetery.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.