Bismarck woman arrested for trespassing at Burgum’s residence

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 32-year-old Dakota Bee was arrested Sunday evening after the North Dakota Highway Patrol says she was found near Governor Burgum’s residence, which is on capitol property.

Authorities say capitol security noticed the woman walking around the Governor’s residence around 9:45 pm on the surveillance cameras.

Bismarck Police responded to the residence and asked Bee to leave, which she did.

Law enforcement says Bee returned to the residence just after 10 p.m. as gates were open to let in a vehicle entering the property.

They say Bee was not able to gain access to the residence or the occupants of the vehicle

Bismarck Police along with NDHP returned to remove Bee from the area.

Multiple officers were needed to arrest the woman.

Bee was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, trespassing, and disorderly conduct.

Governor Burgum and the First Lady were home at the time.

