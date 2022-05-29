Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

UPDATE: Fargo PD searching for suspect in overnight shooting in downtown Fargo

Angel J. Milete (Mug)
Angel J. Milete (Mug)(kvly)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo PD says they need help finding a suspect in a shooting that took place overnight in downtown Fargo.

They are looking for 21-year-old Angel J. Milete of Fargo. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt.

FPD says around 1 a.m. Sunday they responded to a report of multiple gunshots fired near the intersection of 2nd Avenue N and Broadway.

Two victims were taken to a local hospital to receive medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries.

Milete is believed to be armed and dangerous. Authorities say if you see him do not approach or attempt to apprehend him.

If anyone sees him, you are asked to call 911.

FPD is asking the public to provide accurate details pertaining to his whereabouts including the type of the vehicle he was driving, the last known direction of travel, descriptions of the clothing he was wearing, and information about anyone who may have been accompanying Milete.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisbon woman, 3 children hurt in crash
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
T. Denny Sanford won’t face child pornography charges in South Dakota
Alexander Meyer (left) Jonathan Hoffman (right)
UPDATE: NDHP apprehend two inmates who walked away from Bismarck facility
Fargo Police ask for help finding Keara Atkinson
Fargo teen found
Flags flying half-staff in honor of Cody Holte

Latest News

Man found dead outside GF apartment building; Identity still unknown
News - March held to raise awareness for veterans struggling with PTSD - May 28, 2022
News - March held to raise awareness for veterans struggling with PTSD - May 28, 2022
10:00PM May 28- Part 1
10:00PM May 28- Part 1
News - Vigil held in Moorhead for Uvalde shooting victims - May 28, 2022
News - Vigil held in Moorhead for Uvalde shooting victims - May 28, 2022