Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

UPDATE: Downtown shooting suspect surrenders to Fargo PD

Angel J. Milete (Mug)
Angel J. Milete (Mug)(kvly)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE 5/29) Fargo PD says they have arrested Angel Milete. They say he turned himself in shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

Fargo PD says they need help finding a suspect in a shooting that took place overnight in downtown Fargo.

They are looking for 21-year-old Angel J. Milete of Fargo. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt.

FPD says around 1 a.m. Sunday they responded to a report of multiple gunshots fired near the intersection of 2nd Avenue N and Broadway.

Two victims were taken to a local hospital to receive medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries.

Milete is believed to be armed and dangerous. Authorities say if you see him do not approach or attempt to apprehend him.

If anyone sees him, you are asked to call 911.

FPD is asking the public to provide accurate details pertaining to his whereabouts including the type of the vehicle he was driving, the last known direction of travel, descriptions of the clothing he was wearing, and information about anyone who may have been accompanying Milete.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two recovering after shooting in Karlstad, MN
Lisbon woman, 3 children hurt in crash
Alexander Meyer (left) Jonathan Hoffman (right)
UPDATE: NDHP apprehend two inmates who walked away from Bismarck facility
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
T. Denny Sanford won’t face child pornography charges in South Dakota

Latest News

SD man facing charges after a crash that killed two people
Authorities say two small helicopters collided over a ranch in South Texas and killed two men.
Fargo motorcyclist dies in crash with crop sprayer near Bismarck
Man found dead outside GF apartment building; Identity still unknown
News - March held to raise awareness for veterans struggling with PTSD - May 28, 2022
News - March held to raise awareness for veterans struggling with PTSD - May 28, 2022