UPDATE: Downtown shooting suspect surrenders to Fargo PD

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE 5/29) Fargo PD says they have arrested Angel Milete. They say he turned himself in shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

Fargo PD says they need help finding a suspect in a shooting that took place overnight in downtown Fargo.

They are looking for 21-year-old Angel J. Milete of Fargo. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt.

FPD says around 1 a.m. Sunday they responded to a report of multiple gunshots fired near the intersection of 2nd Avenue N and Broadway.

Two victims were taken to a local hospital to receive medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries.

Milete is believed to be armed and dangerous. Authorities say if you see him do not approach or attempt to apprehend him.

If anyone sees him, you are asked to call 911.

FPD is asking the public to provide accurate details pertaining to his whereabouts including the type of the vehicle he was driving, the last known direction of travel, descriptions of the clothing he was wearing, and information about anyone who may have been accompanying Milete.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.