Two recovering after shooting in Karlstad, MN

KARLSTAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Two people are recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Karlstad, Minnesota.

The Kittson County Sheriff’s Office says two men were injured in the shooting.

A 41-year-old was shot in the chest while a 27-year-old was shot in the hand.

The older man was taken to a hospital in Thief River Falls before being airlifted to a hospital in Fargo.

The 27-year-old received medical attention from a hospital in Minneapolis.

Deputies say the shooting remains under investigation and currently no charges are being filed.

They say it is unclear if the shooting was unintentional or not.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.