Advertisement

Two recovering after shooting in Karlstad, MN

(MGN)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KARLSTAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Two people are recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Karlstad, Minnesota.

The Kittson County Sheriff’s Office says two men were injured in the shooting.

A 41-year-old was shot in the chest while a 27-year-old was shot in the hand.

The older man was taken to a hospital in Thief River Falls before being airlifted to a hospital in Fargo.

The 27-year-old received medical attention from a hospital in Minneapolis.

Deputies say the shooting remains under investigation and currently no charges are being filed.

They say it is unclear if the shooting was unintentional or not.

