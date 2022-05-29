SD man facing charges after a crash that killed two people
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were killed after a pickup rear-ended a motorcycle Saturday night.
the crash happened around 11 pm on Highway 11 between Hankinson and Lidgerwood.
Authorities say the motorcycle had slowed down to turn onto County Road 3 when the pickup hit it from behind.
The 45-year-old motorcyclist and his passenger, a 40-year-old woman, were thrown from the vehicle.
They both died on the scene.
A 41-year-old South Dakota man, who was driving the pickup, ran away on foot.
He was caught a few hours later.
The man is facing charges for leaving the scene.
More could be added pending the investigation.
