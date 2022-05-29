Contests
SD man facing charges after a crash that killed two people

(Arizona's Family)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were killed after a pickup rear-ended a motorcycle Saturday night.

the crash happened around 11 pm on Highway 11 between Hankinson and Lidgerwood.

Authorities say the motorcycle had slowed down to turn onto County Road 3 when the pickup hit it from behind.

The 45-year-old motorcyclist and his passenger, a 40-year-old woman, were thrown from the vehicle.

They both died on the scene.

A 41-year-old South Dakota man, who was driving the pickup, ran away on foot.

He was caught a few hours later.

The man is facing charges for leaving the scene.

More could be added pending the investigation.

