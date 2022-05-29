Overnight shooting occurs in downtown Fargo
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo PD was called overnight to a shooting that took place near 2nd Avenue N. and Broadway N.
According to the dispatch audio, the shooting involved multiple victims.
Currently, it’s unclear if a suspect has been found or the conditions of the victims.
