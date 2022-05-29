Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Overnight shooting occurs in downtown Fargo

Downtown Fargo shooting
Downtown Fargo shooting(kvly)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo PD was called overnight to a shooting that took place near 2nd Avenue N. and Broadway N.

According to the dispatch audio, the shooting involved multiple victims.

Currently, it’s unclear if a suspect has been found or the conditions of the victims.

Stay with Valley News Live as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisbon woman, 3 children hurt in crash
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
T. Denny Sanford won’t face child pornography charges in South Dakota
Alexander Meyer (left) Jonathan Hoffman (right)
UPDATE: NDHP apprehend two inmates who walked away from Bismarck facility
Fargo Police ask for help finding Keara Atkinson
Fargo teen found
Flags flying half-staff in honor of Cody Holte

Latest News

Man found dead outside GF apartment building; Identity still unknown
News - March held to raise awareness for veterans struggling with PTSD - May 28, 2022
News - March held to raise awareness for veterans struggling with PTSD - May 28, 2022
10:00PM May 28- Part 1
10:00PM May 28- Part 1
News - Vigil held in Moorhead for Uvalde shooting victims - May 28, 2022
News - Vigil held in Moorhead for Uvalde shooting victims - May 28, 2022