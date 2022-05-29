Man found dead outside GF apartment building; Identity still unknown

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says a man was found dead outside an apartment building.

They say they were called for a report of an unresponsive man outside the building in the 1100 block of 25th Ave S.

When they arrived, it was determined the man had died.

The man’s identity is unknown at this time. He is a white male about 25-35-year-old.

Currently, detectives are investigating what may have caused his death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GFPD at (701) 787-8000.

