Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Man found dead outside GF apartment building; Identity still unknown

Crime tape
(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says a man was found dead outside an apartment building.

They say they were called for a report of an unresponsive man outside the building in the 1100 block of 25th Ave S.

When they arrived, it was determined the man had died.

The man’s identity is unknown at this time. He is a white male about 25-35-year-old.

Currently, detectives are investigating what may have caused his death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GFPD at (701) 787-8000.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisbon woman, 3 children hurt in crash
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
T. Denny Sanford won’t face child pornography charges in South Dakota
Alexander Meyer (left) Jonathan Hoffman (right)
UPDATE: NDHP apprehend two inmates who walked away from Bismarck facility
Fargo Police ask for help finding Keara Atkinson
Fargo teen found
Flags flying half-staff in honor of Cody Holte

Latest News

Angel J. Milete (Mug)
UPDATE: Fargo PD searching for suspect in overnight shooting in downtown Fargo
News - March held to raise awareness for veterans struggling with PTSD - May 28, 2022
News - March held to raise awareness for veterans struggling with PTSD - May 28, 2022
10:00PM May 28- Part 1
10:00PM May 28- Part 1
News - Vigil held in Moorhead for Uvalde shooting victims - May 28, 2022
News - Vigil held in Moorhead for Uvalde shooting victims - May 28, 2022