Lake season is on: Tips on how to stay safe on the water

DETROIT LAKES, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Memorial Day weekend goes hand-in-hand with the kickoff of boating season for those on the lake.

“I like getting to go outside and soak up the Vitamin D,” says beachgoer Madelyn.

Memorial Day weekend through the summer is an extremely busy time for Lakes Country.

After the winter we had, many are excited to get back out on the water with friends and family.

“My favorite part is swimming and building sand castles,” says Priscilla Williams.

“Spending time with my friends because I’m so busy during the school year, I don’t have time. Now, I do,” says Hailey.

“I like that it’s hot out,” says Madeline Bloom.

“Enjoying time with the family and friends, the get-togethers, the camaraderie, and enjoying the sun,” says beachgoer and veteran Edgar Negar.

Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says there are lots of people out on the water, and one of the most important parts of summer fun is staying safe.

“Watch the weather. Around here, weather can change pretty fast. You don’t want to be on the water during a storm, you want to be well off,” says Glander.

Let someone know where you’re going and when you expect to be back.

Glander says, if you don’t know the lake, it’s best to ask to learn of any obstacles.

“Stop at your bait shop, sport shop, or just ask people if there’s anything you should be aware of out here. Get a map, there’s a lot of different apps you can put on your phone that show lake contour,” he says.

Staying sober is also a key safety tip.

“If you’re going to bring items onto the water with you, take them back off: cans, bottles, any type of garbage whatsoever. Bring it back, so no one else has to clean up,” says Glander.

Emergencies do happen on the water. So it’s recommended that everyone on the boat has a lifejacket onboard and kids under 10 are required to wear one.

Officers are will be patrolling on the lakes.

But they can’t be everywhere at once, and it may take awhile for help to come if they’re not already on the water.

“Best thing is for it not to happen,” says Glander.

Also as the water is higher this year, Glander says slow down.

And most importantly…

“We want everyone to enjoy these waters and be safe,”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.