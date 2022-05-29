PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS STORMS THIS AFTERNOON - EVENING

MEMORIAL DAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: After morning showers and thundershowers, the threat is increasing for particularly strong to dangerous storms this afternoon and evening. Timing 2pm to 10pm. STRONG TO VIOLENT LONG TRACK TORNADOES ARE POSSIBLE. VERY LARGE HAIL TO 2+”, SIGNIFICANT DAMAGING WINDS TO 80 MPH. FLASH FLOODING ALSO A CONCERN.

Have a plan in place NOW for when storms hit. Have multiple ways to receive warnings. If outdoors, know where the closest sturdy structure is if you need to seek shelter. If no shelter is available, lie flat and cover your head in the lowest place such as a ditch or ravine. Indoors, establish your safe spot such as an interior room or basement.

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: Much colder! Temperatures only warm into the 50s to 60 on Tuesday, with the chance of some rain showers to begin the shortened business week. It looks windy as well Tuesday with gusts to or over 30 mph. Temperatures remain cool in the 60s on Wednesday with a gusty wind and sunnier skies.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: We get a bit warmer with more sunshine and less wind. Temperatures Thursday will return to the 60s for most to near 70 south and west. By Friday, temperatures continue to inch closer to 70 but most will still be a bit below average.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Saturday at this point looks to be another quieter day with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures remain slightly below average with 60s expected for most. 60s are again the rule of order for Sunday under partly cloudy skies.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MEMORIAL DAY - MONDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms. Low: 62. High: 73.

TUESDAY: Cooler! Windy with rain showers. Low: 52. High: 59.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy west wind. Passing clouds. Low: 46. High: 65.

THURSDAY: Sunshine and warmer. Low: 50. High: 68.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild. Low: 47. High: 69.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 43. High: 66.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 47. High: 67.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.