Barnes County RV crash sends 3 kids & 1 woman to hospital

BARNES COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Four people, including three children, were hurt in a crash in Barnes County yesterday afternoon, after a car crashed into an RV.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says, at the time of the crash, a 34-year-old Lisbon woman was traveling with three children between the ages of 5 and 12 on Highway 1 near Litchville.

The RV, driven by an 83-year-ol Glenburn man, was stopped at the intersection of Highways 1 and 46 when the car failed to yield before crossing.

The RV then stuck the car, causing both vehicles to hit a nearby light pole.

The driver of the car and her passengers were all taken to the hospital.

The RV driver was not hurt.

