Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Colorado Amber Alert cancelled, mom, 2 small kids found safe

The Amber Alert for two Colorado children and their mother has been cancelled.
The Amber Alert for two Colorado children and their mother has been cancelled.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (Gray News) - An Amber Alert in Colorado has been cancelled after police say two small children and their mother who were believed to have been taken by force were found safe.

Police were looking for 1-year-old Naveana Marrufo and 2-month-old Ramon Marrufo, in addition to their mother, Francheska Tafoya, 24.

Police said the three were taken by Julian Marrufo-Gutierrez, 28.

The suspect is 28-year-old Julian Marrufo-Gutierrez.
The suspect is 28-year-old Julian Marrufo-Gutierrez.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

No further details have been released.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District 64 in downtown Fargo
New bar opens its doors in downtown Fargo
Lisbon woman, 3 children hurt in crash
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
The class of 2022 will receive their diplomas this weekend, with some changes to the venue
Changes have been made to graduation plans in West Fargo
“Forgive me, forgive my son. I know he has his reason,” Adriana Martinez said.
Mother of Texas school shooting suspect pleads for forgiveness

Latest News

News - Vigil held in Moorhead for Uvalde shooting victims - May 28, 2022
News - Vigil held in Moorhead for Uvalde shooting victims - May 28, 2022
A fourth-grade student in Tennessee helped save her teacher from choking. (Source: WTVF, DCSO,...
‘Let me thank you’: 10-year-old girl awarded for saving teacher from choking
Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
Russia takes small cities, aims to widen east Ukraine battle
Motorcyclist injured after colliding with a tractor in Grant County