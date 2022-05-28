Contests
Woman dies in train v. vehicle crash near Warroad

(Pixabay)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WARROAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is dead following a train v. vehicle crash that happened near Warroad Saturday morning.

The Roseau County sheriff says they got the call around 8 a.m.

The crash happened near the intersection of County Road 134 and Highway 11.

They say a woman was in the vehicle at the time, but she died on the scene.

Her name has yet to be released pending the notification of her family.

Stay with Valley News Live as more details become available.

