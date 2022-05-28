Woman dies in train v. vehicle crash near Warroad

WARROAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is dead following a train v. vehicle crash that happened near Warroad Saturday morning.

The Roseau County sheriff says they got the call around 8 a.m.

The crash happened near the intersection of County Road 134 and Highway 11.

They say a woman was in the vehicle at the time, but she died on the scene.

Her name has yet to be released pending the notification of her family.

