One person injured after semi overturns on I-94 near Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is hurt after a semi overturned on I-94 near Jamestown Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say the semi hauling a trailer was heading west on the interstate when the driver overcorrected causing the large vehicle to flip on its side.

The semi blocked the interstate causing the westbound lanes to close and creating standstill traffic.

Stay with Valley News Live as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.