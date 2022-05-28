Contests
One person injured after semi overturns on I-94 near Jamestown

Semi overturns near Jamestown, ND
Semi overturns near Jamestown, ND(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is hurt after a semi overturned on I-94 near Jamestown Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say the semi hauling a trailer was heading west on the interstate when the driver overcorrected causing the large vehicle to flip on its side.

The semi blocked the interstate causing the westbound lanes to close and creating standstill traffic.

Stay with Valley News Live as more information becomes available.

