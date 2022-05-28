Contests
North Dakota assesses drought conditions, fire chances ahead of summer season

(KFYR-TV)
By Emily Norman
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - Last year, the state saw an above-average number of fires.

According to the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services, in 2021, there were roughly 2,000 fires that had burned more than 120,000 acres. Versus in 2020, there were only 900 fires that covered 12,000 acres.

“Very, very, very active wildfire season last year. But that’s just because you know we had that historic drought conditions that didn’t really help anything. We really had a lot of activity last year,” said strategic communications chief Eric Jensen.

According to the North Dakota drought monitor, most of the state is out of those conditions.

