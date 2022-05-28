Contests
NDHP searching for two inmates who walked away from Bismarck facility

By Daniel Burbank
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol and local law enforcement are searching for two inmates who authorities said walked away from the Missouri River Correctional Center Friday night.

According to a spokesperson with the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Jonathan Hoffman and Alexander Meyer walked away from the MRCC around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The center is an unfenced, minimum-security facility for residents with minimum custody requirements, located in Bismarck.

Hoffman is serving a sentence for burglary, theft of property, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance among other charges out of Stutsman County, and was scheduled for good time release in March 2024.

Meyer is serving a sentence for a few charges, including unauthorized use of personal identification and conspiracy to theft, out of Cass County and was scheduled for good time release in July 2024.

The DOCR spokesperson said the department “contacted the North Dakota Highway Patrol dispatch as soon as the walk away was discovered and the MRCC facility grounds were searched.”

If you have any information on Hoffman’s or Meyer’s whereabouts, please contact your law enforcement or the North Dakota Highway Patrol, who is currently investigating the incident.

