Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Motorcyclist injured after colliding with a tractor in Grant County

(ARC Images)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 62-year-old man was injured after his motorcycle collided with a tractor on Saturday.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. in Grant County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the man was on his Harley Davidson traveling west on Highway 79 when it crashed into the tractor going in the same direction.

The motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The 25-year-old driver of the tractor was not harmed.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District 64 in downtown Fargo
New bar opens its doors in downtown Fargo
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
Lisbon woman, 3 children hurt in crash
Sheyenne River continues to put farmers back
‘Been fighting floods out here for 30 years now. I’ve never seen one like this.’: Farmers are still battling the Sheyenne River’s waters
“Forgive me, forgive my son. I know he has his reason,” Adriana Martinez said.
Mother of Texas school shooting suspect pleads for forgiveness

Latest News

News - Vigil held in Moorhead for Uvalde shooting victims - May 28, 2022
News - Vigil held in Moorhead for Uvalde shooting victims - May 28, 2022
Weather at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY -May 28
Weather at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY -May 28
People finished the final stretch of the 2022 Brady's Border2Border Ruck March on the Veterans...
‘Seek help, talk with somebody about it’: Raising awareness of veterans’ struggles with PTSD
Woman dies in train v. vehicle crash near Warroad