Motorcyclist injured after colliding with a tractor in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 62-year-old man was injured after his motorcycle collided with a tractor on Saturday.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. in Grant County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the man was on his Harley Davidson traveling west on Highway 79 when it crashed into the tractor going in the same direction.

The motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The 25-year-old driver of the tractor was not harmed.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.