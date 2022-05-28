Lisbon woman, 3 children hurt in crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 34-year-old Lisbon woman and 3 children were hurt after a crash at Highway 1 and Highway 46, 3 miles east of Litchville. It happened around 2 PM Friday.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says the woman was driving a Pontiac G6 traveling northbound on Highway 1, when it was hit by someone driving a motorhome who failed to yield when entering the highway. The motorhome pushed the Pontiac into the northeast corner of the intersection causing both vehicles to strike a light pole.

The woman driving the Pontiac and 3 children, ages 12, 7 and 5, were taken by ambulance to CHI Mercy Hospital in Valley City. The occupants of the motorhome, an 83-year-old man and 85-year-old woman, weren’t hurt. The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol. So far no one has been charged.

