‘I’m so proud of him’: Friends, family celebrate World War II veteran’s 100th birthday

World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday with family in South Carolina. (Source: WMBF)
By Samuel Shelton and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A highly decorated World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday in style this week.

WMBF reports Clarence Tompkins was joined by a large group of friends and family, who know him as Chuck, to celebrate the milestone birthday.

He joined the United States Army in 1942.

On June 12, 1944, Clarence Tompkins escorted a medic to another wounded soldier while under heavy attack during the Battle of Normandy.

He then helped evacuate both soldiers to safety while taking sniper fire.

“He’s been very humble, even though he went through a lot in the war, and he saved several people’s lives,” his son Keith Tompkins said.

During his time in the service, Clarence Tompkins received two Purple Hearts, a Combat Infantry Badge and two stars.

His family said he’s often asked what his secret is to make it far in this life.

“He is always moving and always doing something, and I think that is the secret to his long life,” his daughter Pat Tompkins-McCormick said.

On Friday, the group came together at a sports bar, one of his favorite spots, to celebrate the WWII veteran turning 100-years-old.

“I’m so proud of him; I’m already planning for next year,” his best friend Ed McCormick said. “He’s in such great health and has a great attitude.”

Clarence Tompkins has been in Myrtle Beach for about three years and said his relationships remain very important, just as important as his relationship with his soldiers.

