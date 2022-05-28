Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

‘I just cry for the futures that are lost’: Vigil held in Moorhead for victims in the Uvalde shooting

A vigil was held in Moorhead for the Uvalde, TX shooting victims.
A vigil was held in Moorhead for the Uvalde, TX shooting victims.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A vigil was held in Moorhead on Friday in remembrance of the 19 children and two teachers that were murdered during a shooting in Uvalde, TX. Some in attendance once went to Robb Elementary where the massacre took place.

“I just cry, I just cry for the futures that are lost with those children,” said Marta Castanon. “Somebody will always be missing at the table, the dreams and hopes that those parents had, they’re gone.”

Many of those there had a connection one way or another with Uvalde. Candles were lit, a song was sung and balloons were released in memory of those that were lost on that tragic day. Some of the relatives of Maite Rodriguez, who died in the shooting on Tuesday, were there at the vigil to support one another. While they didn’t want to go on camera, they did however speak about how the pain is still fresh in their minds.

A lot of the people there shared their thoughts and emotions. Raw emotions and anguished tears and cries could be heard during the vigil. Words of encouragement through religion was shared among those there, while others asked for changes to happen to gun laws.

“Actually make change, actually lift up the reality that guns cause deaths and we have got to change the laws,” said Pastor Grant Vanderford of Bethesda Lutheran in Moorhead. “We have got to regulate these things because the one common denominator is guns in all of this.”

They are asking for people to never forget those that were lost in the May 24 shooting and to keep saying their names.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District 64 in downtown Fargo
New bar opens its doors in downtown Fargo
18-year-old Salvador Ramos was identified as the suspect who opened fire at Robb Elementary...
Lawmaker says Texas school shooter originally from North Dakota
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse set to close for good next weekend
Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse closing after 30 years in business
Felony charge filed after accidental discharge at Grand Forks mall

Latest News

may 27 seatbelts
5:00PM News May 27 - Part 1
Lisbon woman, 3 children hurt in crash
Fargo Police ask for help finding Keara Atkinson
Teen missing from Fargo
The class of 2022 will receive their diplomas this weekend, with some changes to the venue
Changes have been made to graduation plans in West Fargo