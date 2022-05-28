‘I just cry for the futures that are lost’: Vigil held in Moorhead for victims in the Uvalde shooting

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A vigil was held in Moorhead on Friday in remembrance of the 19 children and two teachers that were murdered during a shooting in Uvalde, TX. Some in attendance once went to Robb Elementary where the massacre took place.

“I just cry, I just cry for the futures that are lost with those children,” said Marta Castanon. “Somebody will always be missing at the table, the dreams and hopes that those parents had, they’re gone.”

Many of those there had a connection one way or another with Uvalde. Candles were lit, a song was sung and balloons were released in memory of those that were lost on that tragic day. Some of the relatives of Maite Rodriguez, who died in the shooting on Tuesday, were there at the vigil to support one another. While they didn’t want to go on camera, they did however speak about how the pain is still fresh in their minds.

A lot of the people there shared their thoughts and emotions. Raw emotions and anguished tears and cries could be heard during the vigil. Words of encouragement through religion was shared among those there, while others asked for changes to happen to gun laws.

“Actually make change, actually lift up the reality that guns cause deaths and we have got to change the laws,” said Pastor Grant Vanderford of Bethesda Lutheran in Moorhead. “We have got to regulate these things because the one common denominator is guns in all of this.”

They are asking for people to never forget those that were lost in the May 24 shooting and to keep saying their names.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.