Several Rounds Strong-Severe Storms Tonight Through Monday

TONIGHT: Most of our day looks quiet and warm into the late day. Temperatures again warm into the 70s and 80s. More storms will be possible from late tonight through Sunday morning. They may be strong to severe with wind gusts to 60 mph and 1″ hail the primary threats.

SUNDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: 2 rounds of storms are expected Sunday. The first round is in the morning. Some of those storms south and east could be strong to severe with wind gusts to 60 mph and 1″ hail. Again, we will have some outdoor sunshine weather for Sunday afternoon with highs in the 70s, with additional late storms developing far south and east. These could also be strong to severe. Winds gusting over 70 mph, 1+” hail, and isolated tornadoes are all possible.

MEMORIAL DAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A low moves across the area bringing another round of strong thunderstorms. This day will bring more widespread thunderstorms and rain. Track and timing may change, but it appears that our entire viewing area has a chance of storms. Again, they may be strong to severe with damaging wind, large hail, isolated tornadoes. Expect gusty south and east wind to become northwesterly. Highs warm to near 70s in the south.

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: Much colder! Temperatures only warm into the 50s to 60 on Tuesday, with the chance of some rain showers to begin the shortened business week. It looks breezy as well Tuesday with gusts to or over 30 mph. Temperatures remain cool in the 60s on Wednesday with a gusty wind and sunnier skies.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: We get a bit warmer with more sunshine and less wind. Temperatures Thursday will return to the 60s for most to near 70 south and west. By Friday, temperatures continue to inch closer to 70 but most will still be a bit below average.

SATURDAY: Saturday at this point looks to be another quieter day with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures remain slightly below average with 60s ecpected for most.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT: Storms overnight. May be strong to severe with wind and hail. Morning low: 61.

SUNDAY-FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Morning showers and stors. Addtional PM showers and storms. Strong/Severe. High: 79.

MEMORIAL DAY - MONDAY-FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms. Low: 62. High: 73.

TUESDAY: Cooler! Breezy with rain showers. Low: 55. High: 59.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy west wind. Passing clouds. Low: 46. High: 65.

THURSDAY: Sunshine and warmer. Low: 50. High: 68.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild. Low: 47. High: 69.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 43. High: 66.

