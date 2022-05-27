Contests
‘That’s the worst one out there right now’: Crews continue to battle 32nd Ave. S.

Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
By Aaron Walling
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo Public Works have been battling the potholes and cracks on 32nd Ave. S. for months, with some of those within the department calling it, ‘The worst road in Fargo’. Some of their focus on May 26 was the intersection of 32nd and 25th St. SW.

“On a scale of one to ten, that one is number 10. That’s the worst one out there right now,” said Ben Dow, the director of public works for the City of Fargo. “There’s nothing left of that road, the underside is gone, the concrete is falling out. We can put asphalt in there in the pot holes and there is nothing for it to adhere to.”

Since March, crews for the city have been filling in potholes and cracks on 32nd. Supply chain issues impacted their ability to get the holes filled, but now they are getting a chance to use a real mix to patch it up.

“Never ending but hopefully now with the real mix, we’re putting down tack so hopefully now it stays for a long time.” said Garret Bax of the street department.

Whether it’s rain, sunshine, windy, storming or any other weather conditions, the crews from the street department have been out there tackling these challenges. However, some of the dangers they face on roads comes from distracted drivers.

“You got the cones out here, you got the lights, you got the trucks out here, Hi-Viz shirts and sometimes that still doesn’t stop people,” said Matthew Ober of the street dept. “People are distracted and it takes a split second and things can go bad for you. It’s always in the back of your mind but you can’t focus on it because you’ve got to get the job done.”

The hope is to have a plan in place on June 10 when a new bid is placed through the City of Fargo.

