Teen missing from Fargo

Fargo Police ask for help finding Keara Atkinson
Fargo Police ask for help finding Keara Atkinson(Fargo Police)
By Justin Betti
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police area asking for your help finding a missing teen.

Keara Atkinson, 15, was last seen around 11 p.m. Wednesday (5/25).

She’s described as 5′ 10″ tall, about 125 pounds, with blonde hair with red tips and dark roots.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie (with red wings on the back and red horns on the hood) and shorts with a plaid pattern on one side and solid black on the other side. Police say she also has red plaid pajama pants along with her that she may be wearing and gold and black round glasses she occasionally wears. She may also have a gray cat in her possession.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701.451.7660.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

