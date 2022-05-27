Mavericks Top Bison in Summit League Championship First Round

TULSA, Okla. (NDSU Athletics) – The North Dakota State baseball team dropped a 10-2 decision against Omaha in the first round of the Summit League Championship on Thursday afternoon at J.L. Johnson Stadium.

Following a scoreless opening inning, Omaha (25-29) erupted for six runs in the second to grab a 6-0 edge after Eduardo Rosario connected on a two RBI single into left field. The Mavericks stretched their edge to 8-0 in the fourth inning following a two RBI double into left field off the bat of Jack Lombardi.

First round final from Tulsa. pic.twitter.com/yDPciDzf0v — NDSU Baseball (@NDSUbaseball) May 26, 2022

Charley Hesse put the Bison (30-18) on the scoreboard with his fourth home run of the season to make the score 8-1 in the seventh inning. Following a home run from Noah Greise, Peter Brookshaw cut the deficit down to 9-2 after he connected on an RBI double into right center in the eighth. The Mavericks answered back in the ninth to put the game out of reach after Devin Hurdle stole home to secure the 10-2 win.

Charley Hesse drives his fourth homer of the season to center field! pic.twitter.com/mpBit65JdL — NDSU Baseball (@NDSUbaseball) May 26, 2022

The Bison posted five hits as a team with Hesse and Druw Sackett each contributing a team-best two.

Max Loven (7-5) made his 15th start of the season and tossed two strikeouts over 1.2 innings. He surpassed the 200-career strikeout mark with 201, which ranks fifth in NDSU history. Wyatt Nelson also provided a career-high 6.0 innings of relief with two strikeouts, while Shea Zetterman finished the final 1.1 innings on the hill.

NDSU will be back in action tomorrow at 12:05 p.m. at J.L. Johnson Stadium. The Bison will face the loser of the Oral Roberts and South Dakota State game.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.