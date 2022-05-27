Man shoots 2, killing shopper during Walmart theft attempt in Ohio, police say

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Two people were shot during an attempted theft at a Walmart store just before 8 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Fairfield Township Police Captain Doug Lanier.

The other victim was taken to UC West Chester Hospital in critical condition, he said.

Witnesses gave police the suspect’s description, which included a COVID-19 mask, WXIX reported.

The witnesses said the suspect tried to steal items from the electronics section, according to the police statement. An employee and other people intervened.

The suspect, who police identified overnight as Anthony Freeman Brown, 32, of Hamilton, fled the scene and was taken into custody in Middletown early Friday, police said. (Fairfield Township Police Department)

“A shopper intervened and the male suspect was able to pull away and run toward the front of the store, where another shopper tried to stop him. The suspect pulled out a handgun and shot and killed that shopper,” police wrote in the statement.

A witness said the other victim is a Walmart employee.

“I can’t even begin to fathom or speak for the people that were working or shopping here when this occurred,” Lanier said.

“We can all appreciate a Good Samaritan who is wanting to jump in and help. There’s so many times right now where someone is getting hurt, and people just sit back and turn on the recorder and just watch,” Lanier said. “This is a situation were you’re talking about property, and it’s just not worth it to intervene when you’re talking about property.”

Detectives are interviewing a passenger who was in that car as well as other witnesses.

