Jury finds man guilty after downtown Fargo bar shooting

Brandon Grant was arrested on Monday, March 22 on multiple charges relating to a downtown Fargo...
Brandon Grant was arrested on Monday, March 22 on multiple charges relating to a downtown Fargo shooting.(Cass County, ND Jail)
By Renee Nygren
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A jury found 43-year-old Brandon Grant guilty of all 6 counts against him Friday afternoon.

Grant is charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, after police say he opened fire on February 21st at the Bismarck Tavern in downtown Fargo.

Court documents say video footage taken inside the bar showed a man approach Grant with a phone, before that man punched Grant multiple times. The documents say a fight broke out, and that Grant pulled out a handgun and shot three men while they were being escorted out of the bar.

One person had wounds in each leg and one to his chest. Documents say another victim was hit in the face, twice in his leg and once in his foot. The third victim was hit with one bullet through his arm and chest.

Grant was eventually arrested after a month-long manhunt. 34-year-old Antoinette Rodriguez was also arrested and charged after police say she didn’t inform them of Grant’s location.

