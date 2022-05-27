Getting ready to dust off the grill

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With a holiday weekend on the horizon, many are ready to dust of the grill and host their first backyard cook-out of the summer.

With tender juicy meats comes several safety reminders before lighting up the grill. North Dakota State University Meat Sciences Professor Eric Berg has three pieces of advice for grillers:

Be Prepared - Keep your grill in an open and well ventilated place. Make sure you have everything ready to go when you fire up the grill. Be Safe - Clean surfaces very well before and after cooking. Use one plate for raw meat and a different plate for cooking meat. Cook to temperature - This step is important not only for food safety, but also flavor. Berg said hamburgers should be cooked to 170°F, and steaks should be cooked to 130°F. Use a meat thermometer for accuracy.

Berg’s key to a well seasoned steak is ‘notorious SPG’: a heaping 1/4 cup of salt, 1 tbsp. course ground pepper, and 1 tsp. granulated garlic. He advises to let that set on the cut of meat for 5-10 minutes before throwing it on a grill. A grill temp should range from 450-500°F.

When it comes to the gas vs. charcoal debate, Berg said there really isn’t much of a difference.

“If we did a blind taste panel of gas vs. grill, your average consumer is not going to be able to tell the difference,” said Berg.

After enjoying the delicious product, Berg said it’s best to clean the grill while it’s still hot. A common product people use are a metal bristle brush.

“It’s good, but people have gotten away from these because these wires break off and sometimes they get stuck,” explained Berg, “People can end up with them in their gums or worse they swallow it.”

He suggests using a wood grill scraper instead to prevent bristles from getting stuck on food.

Lastly, if using a gas grill, make sure the propane tank is shut off. If using charcoal be sure to properly dispose of the hot coals and never dump them in the trash while still hot.

