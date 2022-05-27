Contests
Flags flying half-staff in honor of Cody Holte

(KFYR)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Flags are flying half-staff in the city of Grand Forks on Friday to honor fallen police officer Cody Holte. It has been two years since the 29-year-old was tragically shot and killed in the line of duty.

The Grand Forks Police Department says they are honoring his sacrifice and dedication to serving the community.

Holte left behind a wife and son, who was just 10 months old at the time of his death. See the story of Mandy and Gunnar Holte HERE.

