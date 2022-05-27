First Alert Weather Days Declared for Sunday and Monday.

TONIGHT: We’ll be tracking some showers and storms for the PM hours on Friday, which look to continue into early Saturday morning. Wind gusts to 60 mph and hail to 1″ will be the primary risk factors.

SATURDAY: The heat and humidity from Friday will cause storms in the western parts of South Dakota. They arrive in the early morning here, and could bring wind and hail to a few of our southern counties. Then the day looks quiet and warm in the late day. Temperatures again warm into the 70s. More late storms will be possible into Sunday morning.

SUNDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The chance of storms remains on Sunday, mainly early. Some of those storms south and east could be strong to severe. Again, we will have some outdoor sunshine weather for Sunday afternoon, with late storms developing far south and east. These could also be strong to severe. Winds gusting over 60 mph, 1+” hail, and isolated tornadoes are all possible. The greatest risk is points south and east from Fargo, though Fargo is included in the risk as well. Expect highs Sunday in the 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A low moves across the area bringing another round of strong thunderstorms. This day will bring more widespread thunderstorms and rain. Track and timing may change, but it appears that our entire viewing area has a chance of storms. Again, they may be strong to severe with damaging wind, large hail, isolated tornadoes. These storms look to begin early afternoon and push north and northeast throughout the day. Expect gusty south and east wind to become northwesterly. Highs warm to near 70s in the south.

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: Much colder! Temperatures only warm into the 50s and 60s on Tuesday, with the chance of some rain showers to begin the shortened business week. Temperatures remain cool in the 60s on Wednesday with a gusty wind.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: We get a bit warmer with more sunshine and less wind. Temperatures will return to the 60s for most to near 70 south and west. By Friday, temperatures continue to inch closer to 70 but most will still be a bit below average.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY: Warm with the chance of showers and thunderstorms early. Additional storms late. Low: 59. High: 79.

SUNDAY-FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A bit cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and storms. Strong/Severe. Low: 61. High: 76.

MEMORIAL DAY - MONDAY-FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of thundershowers. Strong/Severe. Low: 59. High: 73.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Chance of rain. Low: 55. High: 61.

WEDNESDAY: Cold northwest wind. Gusty. Passing clouds. Low: 49. High: 65.

THURSDAY: Sunshine and warmer. Low: 50. High: 68.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild. Low: 47. High: 69.

