Fargo PD respond to downtown stabbing

(KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Wednesday night, the Fargo Police Dept. responded to a reported stabbing in downtown Fargo at the 500 Block on Broadway. A victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition according to FPD.

The call came in around 11:20 p.m. and Fargo PD believe the people involved in the incident were together prior to the stabbing. This is an ongoing investigation.

