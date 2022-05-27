Contests
Changes have been made to graduation plans in West Fargo

The class of 2022 will receive their diplomas this weekend, with some changes to the venue
The class of 2022 will receive their diplomas this weekend, with some changes to the venue(Pixabay)
By Kooper Shagena
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Weather is impacting graduation plans in West Fargo. Both Sheyenne High School and West Fargo High School have decided to move their graduation ceremonies indoors due to the increasing possibility for inclement weather on Sunday.

Now due to space constraints, only two guests may attend the ceremonies per student as opposed to the four that they were previously promised.

Ceremony times on the other hand, will stay according to plan. On Sunday, the Packers are scheduled to toss their caps at 1:00 PM and the Mustangs will follow at 4:00 PM.

