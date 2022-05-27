Changes have been made to graduation plans in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Weather is impacting graduation plans in West Fargo. Both Sheyenne High School and West Fargo High School have decided to move their graduation ceremonies indoors due to the increasing possibility for inclement weather on Sunday.

Now due to space constraints, only two guests may attend the ceremonies per student as opposed to the four that they were previously promised.

Ceremony times on the other hand, will stay according to plan. On Sunday, the Packers are scheduled to toss their caps at 1:00 PM and the Mustangs will follow at 4:00 PM.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.