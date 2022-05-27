Bemidji Police Dept. asking for help locating 12-year-old runaway

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Dept. is asking the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old runaway. Lataya Faye Cloud was last seen on Middle School Dr. on May 26.

Cloud is 5′4′', 125lbs and has shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt.

If you have any information, call BPD at 218-333-9111.

