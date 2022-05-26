Strong oil prices to spur higher taxes for ND drillers

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota’s tax commissioner says oil producers almost certainly will be paying higher state taxes for at least three months beginning June 1 due to strong oil prices.

The increase in state oil tax collections is possible because of a state law that adjusts North Dakota’s oil extraction tax when the three-month average price of a barrel of oil is above a specified “trigger” price of $94.69 a barrel. WTI crude has been above the price trigger since Feb. 28.

Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus says “it’s essentially a given that the oil extraction tax trigger will go into effect June 1.”

