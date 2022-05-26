Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

The Speak Easy in Moorhead closing on May 29

The Speak Easy Restaurant in Moorhead is closing on May 29.
The Speak Easy Restaurant in Moorhead is closing on May 29.(WSAZ)
By Aaron Walling
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Speak Easy Restaurant in Moorhead announced on their Facebook page that they will be closing their doors for the final time on May 29.

Come one, come all to enjoy your favorite menu item, favorite drink or favorite employee this weekend …It will be our...

Posted by Speak Easy Restaurant on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

“Thank you to everyone who has supported ‘The Speak Easy’ through the years, we will miss you all.” in a statement from the Speak Easy Facebook page.

This is the second long-time business this week in the Fargo-Moorhead area that is closing up shop. The Borrowed Bucks in Fargo announced on May 25 that they will cease operations on June 4.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Salvador Ramos was identified as the suspect who opened fire at Robb Elementary...
Lawmaker says Texas school shooter originally from North Dakota
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Lucia Garcia and her son Dominique
Family of Lucia Garcia says she has brain damage after Fargo shooting
Zyanya Berlin
UPDATE: 13-year-old girl reported missing now safe
HOLIDAY GAS PUMP
Continuing coverage: more drivers allege one gas station with bad gas

Latest News

0108_Talking to your child about what's happening
How to talk to your kids about tragedy after deadly Texas school shooting
protest
Protestors gather in support of Critical Race Theory
6:00PM News May 25 - Part 2
6:00PM News May 25 - Part 2
6:00PM Weather - May 25
6:00PM Weather - May 25