The Speak Easy in Moorhead closing on May 29

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Speak Easy Restaurant in Moorhead announced on their Facebook page that they will be closing their doors for the final time on May 29.

Come one, come all to enjoy your favorite menu item, favorite drink or favorite employee this weekend …It will be our... Posted by Speak Easy Restaurant on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

“Thank you to everyone who has supported ‘The Speak Easy’ through the years, we will miss you all.” in a statement from the Speak Easy Facebook page.

This is the second long-time business this week in the Fargo-Moorhead area that is closing up shop. The Borrowed Bucks in Fargo announced on May 25 that they will cease operations on June 4.

