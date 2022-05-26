Simply Beautiful Through Late Friday, then Periods of Thunder

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Thursday looks warmer with temperatures inching up closer to the seasonal average near 70. Friday looks breezy out of the south. Humidity will be on the way up, as will temperatures with highs in the 70s to near 80.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: The heat and humidity from Friday along with a frontal system passing through will allow for the chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Some of those storms on Saturday could be strong. Temperatures again warm into the 70s. The chance of storms remains on Sunday, mainly early, with 60s to 70s for highs. Some of those storms south and east could be strong to severe. The weekend doesn’t look like a washout at this point, but we’ll need to be aware for those passing rain chances.

MEMORIAL DAY - MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds joins us early next week, with the chance of a few showers and storms on Monday. Some of those storms could be strong. Highs warm to near 70s in the south.

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: Temperatures warm into the 70s on Tuesday, with the chance of some rain showers to begin the shortened business week. Temperatures cool back on Wednesday with a gusty wind. Highs Wednesday only warm into the 60s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

THURSDAY: South wind. Warmer. A few clouds. Low: 44. High: 72.

FRIDAY: Breezy and warm south wind with increasing humidity. Sun and clouds. Low: 53. High: 80.

SATURDAY: Warm with the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 57. High: 79.

SUNDAY: A bit cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and storms. Low: 61. High: 76.

MEMORIAL DAY - MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of thundershowers. Low: 54. High: 69.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Cooler. Chance of rain. Low: 60. High: 75.

WEDNESDAY: Cold northwest wind. Gusty. Passing clouds. Low: 49. High: 65.

