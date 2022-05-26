School ending for Fargo, West Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two major metro school districts in the metro are celebrating their final days on Thursday, May 26.

Fargo and West Fargo Public Schools are ending class before the Memorial Day weekend kicks off, with subsequent graduations in the days to follow.

The Fargo Public School District says it is graduating 760 students. West Fargo Schools say they are graduating 697 students in 2022.

