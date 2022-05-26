Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

School ending for Fargo, West Fargo

School bus photo.
School bus photo.(WMTW)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two major metro school districts in the metro are celebrating their final days on Thursday, May 26.

Fargo and West Fargo Public Schools are ending class before the Memorial Day weekend kicks off, with subsequent graduations in the days to follow.

The Fargo Public School District says it is graduating 760 students. West Fargo Schools say they are graduating 697 students in 2022.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Salvador Ramos was identified as the suspect who opened fire at Robb Elementary...
Lawmaker says Texas school shooter originally from North Dakota
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse set to close for good next weekend
Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse closing after 30 years in business
Grabriella Lafromboise
UPDATE: Fargo Police searching for missing girl

Latest News

News - Hawley Public Schools look to tackle overcrowding - May 26, 2022
News - Hawley Public Schools look to tackle overcrowding - May 26, 2022
Active shooter training- May 25
Griggs County Sheriff’s Office & Cooperstown Emergency Services take part in active shooter training
According to Hawley Public Schools officials, Hawley High School is nearing full capacity.
‘Make sure we are meeting the needs of our students’: School district in Hawley looking to expand
10:00PM Sports May 25
10:00PM Sports May 25