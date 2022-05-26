Contests
Recruiting high school graduates to the trades

By Jaycie Dodd
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Construction is booming in the F-M metro, with new homes and commercial buildings going up quickly. With the demand for construction comes a higher demand for people to go into the trades.

With more than one thousand F-M students set to receive their high school diploma this May, the Home Builders Association of Fargo-Moorhead hopes to recruit more students to the construction trades industry.

For the first time in two years, the Herdina Construction Trades Camp is back to offer teens a hands-on experience in the construction industry.

Construction Management Instructor Brooks Pederson teaches the 5-day camp at Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Moorhead. For $100, any 15 to 20-year-old in the F-M metro can enroll in the camp.

The camp exposes students to several specialty occupations within the construction industry including carpentry, masonry, plumbing, electrical, and print reading. During the week-long camp, the students will build observation bridges that will be used at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds for its Corn Maze.

The camp offers two weeks to sign up for: June 6-10 and 13-17. Each day classes go from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hawley Public Schools look to tackle overcrowding - May 26, 2022
