New bar opens its doors in downtown Fargo

By Bailey Hurley
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As two doors close after years in the community, another is opening Thursday for the first time.

District 64 on Broadway and NP Ave. welcomed its first guests early Thursday afternoon in its upstairs, open-aired concept that overlooks downtown Fargo, with the first-floor nightclub expected to open in the coming weeks.

It’s been a long road for Rachel Ilogu and her staff to get to this day.

“We’ve had a lot of setbacks,” Ilogu said. “We have been ready for this for a long time and it feels exhilarating that it’s finally here.”

She says between covid, construction delays and material shortages, Thursday’s opening is coming 18 months later than expected.

“Everything just took longer so we are, it’s a sigh of relief,” she said.

One thing Ilogu says District 64 hasn’t been dealing with yet are staffing shortages. She says she’s received an influx of applications and already has a solid team on board.

Meanwhile business like Borrowed Bucks and Moorhead’s Speakeasy Restaurant announced Wednesday they are closing soon due to staffing shortages. And Lyons Bynum, owner of the new ‘Fish and Chicken Shack’ in north Fargo says he’s doing the job of five people day in and day out. He says three people quit shortly after starting and says there have not been any promising new applicants through his door.

And places like the Tavern Grill and Kingpinz are desperate for help too, as each are advertising $1,000 hiring bonuses for both servers and cooks.

Ilogu says as the owner of another business in town, she knows District 64 is lucky to have a full team, and she says she hopes it stays that way.

“Fingers crossed we haven’t felt it yet, but trust me, we know what’s out there. We know. It’s tough, but you can’t be afraid to try new things just because there’s going to be challenges because otherwise you would never try,” Ilogu said.

Ilogu says District 64′s first floor bar will have a live DJ every Friday and Saturday night, and has two VIP sections with bottle service available which can be reserved for any occasion.

“One thing we really felt was missing was just that really hip, dance party spot. There’s really nothing like it in downtown Fargo,” she said.

She says she handcrafted the cocktail menu which has an awards show theme, and unique-flavored Moscow mule flights. For the next two weeks, Ilogu says just the upstairs will be open to make sure everything is running smoothly until adding the nightclub into the mix.

“Downstairs is where you’re going to find yourself when you’re just ready to party,” she smiled.

Ilogu also says a full kitchen is expected to open this fall, but for now District 64 is just starting out with small plates and appetizers.

