Hospice of the Red River Valley Celebrates Groundbreaking of Heather’s House

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hospice of the Red River Valley has begun construction on Heather’s House, a free-standing hospice house at 3800 56th Ave S in Fargo that will serve patients and families around the region.

Hospice of the Red River Valley is an independent, community-based nonprofit organization that has served patients and families in our region for 40 years. The organization covers more than 44,000 square miles across more than 40 counties, with offices located in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Valley City, N.D., and Detroit Lakes and Thief River Falls, Minn.

Like the rest of the nation, our region stands on the threshold of an aging boom, and demand for hospice services is higher than ever. Currently, Hospice of the Red River Valley serves more than 400 hospice patients every day.

With an already sizable elderly population within our service area, the need for end-of-life care is expected to continue to grow significantly. To see this unmet need come to fruition has been our dream for more than a decade. Now is finally the right time to make the dream of building a Hospice House a reality.

A HOME AWAY FROM HOME

A freestanding hospice care facility will allow patients to receive the kind of end-of-life care they need and want at a lower cost than most other inpatient facilities. It is not designed to treat patients with acute, short-term medical problems, but rather, to emphasize quality of life for whatever time remains.

The building will include:

• Expert care with a reduced financial burden: A short stay at a Hospice House is 100% covered by Medicare for respite and general inpatient care.

• Features designed to support a patient’s physical health and wellbeing: Each patient room is fully equipped with medical-grade equipment and call systems. These and other medial features are creatively hidden to mask their institutional look and maintain a home-like feeling.

• Peace and comfort for the caregiver and the patient: The Hospice House isn’t just for a patient – primary caregivers can benefit from respite care which allows them the opportunity to take a short break and rest easy knowing their loved one is receiving best-in-class care in a peaceful setting.

• A heart for terminally ill children: The Hospice House will provide a comfortable space for children and teens to receive concurrent care (both curative and hospice services). The House’s space for children and teens will include equipment and technology, art supplies and activities, music and toys. It will be a place where kids can just be kids while also having their pain and symptoms managed with around-the-clock care.

