Griggs County Sheriff’s Office & Cooperstown Emergency Services take part in active shooter training

COOPERSTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The sound of gunfire rippling through the halls of a Cooperstown School is a sound that no one wants to hear.

On Wednesday, the Griggs County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency service agencies participated in active shooter training.

“It’s very important that these first responders and schools undergo this training, this level of activity, so they can be prepared,” said Derek Hanson, the president of Heartland Consulting.

Griggs County Sheriff Amberly Michaelis added, “When you’re in the moment, you don’t know how you will react yourself so we revert back to the training. That is why this is important.”

In the training scenario, a gunman fires a weapon before law enforcement enters to de-escalate the situation.

“This doesn’t discriminate,” said Michaelis. ”It can happen anywhere and that’s what we all need to understand.”

The exercise was meant to seem as real as possible including with real-life victims.

“I would be really really scared,” said Medora Brandner, a training participant.

Its core goal was to build communication between agencies in case a real active shooter situation happens.

“We’re not all used to working with each other that much,” Michaelis said. “This will be a huge learning curve.”

Following the school shooting in Texas, Hanson says there’s no time better to learn.

“Nowadays, with as many shootings that occur throughout this country. It’s a weekly occurrence sometimes multiple a week, when would a good time be,” he said.

Michaelis says she hopes their initiative is reassuring to the community.

“It can happen, just know that we are preparing our best for if and when it does happen,” she said.

Its been five years since the Griggs County Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies have participated in active shooter training, before Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.