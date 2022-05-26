First Alert Weather Days Declared for Sunday and Monday.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Thursday looks warmer with temperatures inching up closer to the seasonal average near 70. Friday looks breezy out of the south. Humidity will be on the way up, as will temperatures with highs in the 70s to near 80.

SATURDAY - The heat and humidity from Friday will cause storms in the western parts of South Dakota. They arrive in the early morning here, and could bring wind and hail to a few of our southern counties. Then the day looks quiet and warm in the late day. Temperatures again warm into the 70s. More late storms will be possible into Sunday morning.

SUNDAY-FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The chance of storms remains on Sunday, mainly early, with 60s to 70s for highs. Some of those storms south and east could be strong to severe. Again, we will have some outdoor sunshine weather for Sunday afternoon, with late storms developing far south and east. These could also be strong to severe.

MEMORIAL DAY - MONDAY-FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A low moves across the area bringing another round of strong thunderstorms. This day will bring more widespread thunder and rain. Track and timing may change, but it appears that our entire viewing area has a chance of storms. These storms look to begin early afternoon and push north and northeast throughout the day. Expect gusty south and east wind to become northwesterly. Highs warm to near 70s in the south.

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: Much colder! Temperatures warm into the 70s on Tuesday, with the chance of some rain showers to begin the shortened business week. Temperatures cool back on Wednesday with a gusty wind. Highs Wednesday only warm into the 60s.

THURSDAY: We get a bit warmer with more sunshine and less wind. Temperatures will return to the 60s for most to near 70 south and west.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

THURSDAY: South wind. Warmer. A few clouds. Low: 44. High: 72.

FRIDAY: Breezy and warm south wind with increasing humidity. Sun and clouds. Low: 53. High: 80.

SATURDAY: Warm with the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 57. High: 79.

SUNDAY-FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A bit cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and storms. Low: 61. High: 76.

MEMORIAL DAY - MONDAY-FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of thundershowers. Low: 54. High: 69.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Cooler. Chance of rain. Low: 60. High: 75.

WEDNESDAY: Cold northwest wind. Gusty. Passing clouds. Low: 49. High: 65.

THURSDAY: Sunshine and warmer. Low: 50. High: 68.

