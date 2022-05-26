Felony charge filed after accidental discharge at Grand Forks mall

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A felony charge was filed Thursday against 37-year-old Michael Hale.

Grand Forks Police say around 5:30pm on Wednesday, May 18th, Hale, who is an employee of Brothers Firearms in the Grand Cities Mall, told officers he was showing a rifle to a customer when a round went off. Hale was originally cited, but has since been charged with one felony count of Reckless Endangerment.

Police say the bullet went through Brothers Firearms, across the hallway and into another business. No one was hurt.

