‘Everything comes to an end. We had a great run.’: Borrowed Bucks celebrates 31 year run

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After 31 years, Fargo’s Borrowed Bucks announced it will be closing its doors the first weekend of June. But the country nightclub says it may not be done yet.

“Everything comes to an end. We had a great run,” says Borrowed Bucks co-founder Warren Ackley.

He says the night club is almost like a museum, with decorations from all across the map.

31 years ago, Ackley and his partner said they wanted it to look like a Texas gas station, and they did. It also led to the name.

“We didn’t have any money. We needed money, so we borrowed some. Then we said, let’s call it Borrowed Bucks,” says Ackley.

For more than three decades, they hosted tons of promotions and events: from free pizza and cheap beer on Wednesdays to birthday specials and even bagged beer.

Ackley says, in Bucks manner, everyone walked in and danced out.

“We gave away 15 Harley Davidsons over the years. We gave away Harley Davidson jackets every Wednesday night,” he says.

Ackley states even though the pandemic has subsided a bit, nightclubs across the nation still are feeling impacts.

“Nightclubs that close before 10 are not nightclubs. That was very hard to come back from. We struggled with that for a bit. Trying to gain momentum after that was pretty tough,” says Ackley.

He says on top of that, his clientele is getting older and it just felt like time to close. There are no plans on if Bucks will rebrand or sell after final call next week. For now, they say thanks for the memories and see you later.

“There are very few that last 10 years. To last three decades is pretty amazing. I was talking to a gentleman earlier who says he came here 31 years ago for his 21st birthday. He’s 52 now, and he’ll probably go home before 7 pm because it’s too late for him now,” says Ackley.

Last call for Borrowed Bucks is on June 4, and they say they’ll be partying hard until then.

