Crash between motorcycle and car leaves one with non-life threatening injuries on I-94

20-year-old Saher Ismael of Moorhead had serious, but non-life threatening injuries after...
20-year-old Saher Ismael of Moorhead had serious, but non-life threatening injuries after rear-ending a car at a high-rate of speed on I-94.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a crash between a motorcycle and a car on I-94 that left one man with non-life threatening injuries. NDHP reported that 20-year-old Saher Ismael of Moorhead was weaving in and out of traffic at a high-rate of speed on a motorcycle when he rear-ended a car.

The crash happened on the westbound side of the interstate at around 2:14 p.m. The report stated that many witnesses saw Ismael changing lanes multiple times at a high-rate of speed.

According to Highway patrol, Ismael drove into the back of a Chevy Impala when both had changed lanes. Ismael was then ejected from his motorcycle and flew over the car, coming to a stop on the roadway with serious injuries. The 20-year-old was taken to the Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

The crash remains under investigation by the ND Highway Patrol.

