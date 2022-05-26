Contests
Brady Oberg Legacy March on track to arrive in Fargo on Saturday

Service members march across Minnesota to raise awareness for veterans battling PTSD.
Service members march across Minnesota to raise awareness for veterans battling PTSD.(Urban Toad Media)
By Kooper Shagena
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A march to raise awareness for veterans battling with PTSD is on the move in Minnesota.

Brady’s Border2Border Ruck March is 315-mile trek that began in St. Paul on Tuesday and will arrive in Fargo at the Veteran’s Memorial bridge on Saturday.

Three teams of service members, many of whom have lost a fellow warrior to the effects of PTSD, are marching 15-mile segments across Minnesota while carrying 44-pound rucksacks. These heavy rucks symbolize the baggage that veterans bring back home after service.

The Brady Oberg Legacy Foundation invites people to join the march with service members in whatever miles they can as they make their way to Fargo.

You can follow their journey at the Brady Oberg Legacy Foundation website linked below.

https://bradyoberglegacyfoundation.org/our-story/

