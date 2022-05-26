After about 5 years, one baby in need of a donor is living as a normal kid

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Henley may look like a typical five-year-old girl whose favorite things to do are ride her horse and play with her sisters.

“We feel really blessed, and excited, and happy that we have her here today,” said Jess Johnson, Henley’s mom.

But she lived a different life four years ago, before her bone marrow transplant.

“There were certainly moments during transplants and before transplants that we worried that she wouldn’t grow up and be a normal child,” said Johnson.

Johnson said after reaching out over multiple social media platforms for months, she received a match from a man in Germany at the beginning of 2018.

“It’s still emotional for me to think about because the idea that a stranger would get a phone call about doing something that was going to involve needing some time off and some rest afterward just to help our child who he had no idea who she was or why she needed a transplant, it’s overwhelming, he’s still, he will always be a hero to us,” said Johnson.

Johnson said Henley was admitted into the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital in April 2018 where they went through chemotherapy for two weeks before receiving the bone marrow transplant.

“Up until she got her cells had been pretty easy on us in the hospital, after that point really became a challenge,” said Johnson.

She said Henley struggled with adverse reactions to her post-op medications.

“From head to toe, she really looked like a severe burn victim,” she said.

Johnson said they were able to leave the hospital in August, and Henley’s skin reaction started clearing up in November. Now, she said Henley is a healthy preschooler.

“We don’t have to worry about her getting a cold anymore or we don’t have to worry about her being in the dirt and playing anymore, I mean those were real things that we were super concerned about pre-transplant,” she said.

Johnson said that Henley was at an advantage while looking for a donor due to her race. She said there are many mixed-race children who can’t find a donor and she encourages people of every race to be on the donor registry.

Johnson said Cole Reimann, a Grand Forks dad who donated and advocates for the registry we reported on last week, is one of three people she has heard of who has been called as a match off of the registry.

