Uvalde school shooter born in North Dakota

Texas School Shooting
Texas School Shooting(MGN)
By Joe Skurzewski and Erika Craven
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT
UVALDE, Texas – UPDATE (7/18): An FBI report released Sunday confirmed that the Uvalde school shooter was born in Fargo, ND before moving to Uvalde with his mother and sister. The document includes information on birth and school records and information from interviews with law enforcement and family members.

ORIGINAL STORY (5/27): A Texas state senator said Tuesday that Salvador Ramos, the accused shooter at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was born in North Dakota.

“The young man was 18 years old, as suggested earlier, born in North Dakota, went to high school here in Uvalde,” said Sen. Roland Gutierrez.

Your News Leader is working on independently confirming this, and will update as we learn more.

