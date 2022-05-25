Contests
Three juveniles hurt following pickup crash, fire

A pickup is destroyed following a crash and fire.
A pickup is destroyed following a crash and fire.(Pillager Area Fire & Rescue)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PILLAGER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three juveniles are hurt following a crash and major fire near Pillager.

The Pillager Area Fire & Rescue says on Tuesday, May 24 they responded to the crash and fire along Beauty Lake Rd.

Initial reports indicated the fire was spreading from the pickup to the nearby woods.

Crews arrived on scene and were able to stop the fire from spreading to the forest, but the pickup is a total loss.

Pillager is just west of Brainerd, MN.

