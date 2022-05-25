Sheriff’s office warns of scam

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam that’s re-emerged in the region.

They say they’ve received multiple complaints that people are receiving calls from someone identifying himself as “Lt. Paul” with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the scammer then claims there is a warrant out for the person’s arrest.

Authorities say if you receive a similar call, hang up, and then call 911 Dispatch at (701) 451-7660.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.