Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Report says North Dakota’s 2022 economic outlook is strong

Jobs and economic reports.
Jobs and economic reports.(AP GraphicsBank)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The latest economic outlook report for North Dakota is showing continued improvement for 2022, despite a national economy that shrank in the first quarter and is showing signs of entering a recession.

The quarterly report by the University of North Dakota predicts growth in wages and salaries, as well as a growing labor force with decreasing unemployment rates, strong total tax collections and a rising gross state product. The report says that consistent with the previous forecast, the labor force grew by nearly 1% in the first quarter of 2022. This growth is expected to continue over the next year.

The state unemployment rate is forecast to hold steady near its current level of about 3%.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Salvador Ramos was identified as the suspect who opened fire at Robb Elementary...
Lawmaker says Texas school shooter originally from North Dakota
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Lucia Garcia and her son Dominique
Family of Lucia Garcia says she has brain damage after Fargo shooting
Zyanya Berlin
UPDATE: 13-year-old girl reported missing now safe
Brent Baldwin
Grafton high school coach facing felony charge

Latest News

A pickup is destroyed following a crash and fire.
Three juveniles hurt following pickup crash, fire
Fargo PD says they received reports involving kids shooting toy guns
Valley Today LIVE: Fargo PD says they received reports involving kids shooting toy guns
Valley Today 6AM Part 1 - May 25
Valley Today 6AM Part 1 - May 25
Valley Today Weather – May 25
Valley Today Weather – May 25